The National Memorial Arboretum is celebrating after receiving a Green Flag Award for the third time in a row.

The quality mark for green spaces and parks was awarded to the Alrewas site after the efforts of the grounds teams impressed judges.

Efforts have taken place to deliver new projects, such as the Amelanchier walk and a contribution to the Queen’s Green Canopy.

Work has also progressed on the development of a herb garden, with produce grown being used in recipes created by chefs at the arboretum.

Andy Ansell, head of estates at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“Achieving the Green Flag Award for a third consecutive year is evidence of the hard work and dedication of our incredible team who work relentlessly to keep our grounds in pristine condition, providing a world-class inspirational setting for hundreds of thousands of people to explore each year. “As custodians of a beautiful green space that is home to hundreds of memorials dedicated to those who have served the nation, we are determined to preserve it for future generations by following sustainable estate management practices.” Andy Ansell, National Memorial Arboretum

The arboretum was on of 2,216 places across the UK to to receive the Green Flag Award.

Paul Todd, manager of the awards, said:

“I would like to congratulate everyone involved at the National Memorial Arboretum in achieving a Green Flag Award. “The staff and volunteers do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award and everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.” Paul Todd, Green Flag Award

A full list of Green Flag Award-winning parks and green spaces is available here.