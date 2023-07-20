People caring for those with dementia are being invited to share their experiences at focus group sessions.

Hosted by the Dementia Caring charity in partnership with the NHS Midlands Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, the events will help health chiefs understand the state of support sessions in the local area.

The focus groups take place at:

Tesco Extra Lichfield form 10.30am to 12pm on 21st July

Burntwood Memorial Hall from 1.30pm to 3pm on 25th July

Alrewas Village Hall from 2pm to 3.30pm on 10th August

Clifton Campville Village Hall from 10.30am to 12pm on 18th August

A spokesperson said:

“Please come and share your experiences of local support services in a relaxed environment at one of our focus groups. “Refreshments will be available alongside information on support available locally.”

For more details visit www.dementiacaring.org.uk.