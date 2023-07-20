Motorists have been able to breathe a sigh of relief after temporary traffic lights were removed from near a major junction in the city.

Recent weeks have seen lengthy delays on routes near Trent Valley island due to the restrictions on the A5127 – disruption which also saw rail passengers using replacement buses miss connections.

But Cadent has now completed the works with the traffic lights finally removed last night (19th July).

The roadworks were the latest in a long line of schemes carried out in the area in recent years and come just months after emergency gas repairs caused long delays and led to criticism from local councillors.