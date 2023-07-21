An appeal has been launched after a distinctive brass lectern was taken from a church in Shenstone.

Featuring a large eagle, the item disappeared from St John’s Church at some point between 19th and 26th July.

Cllr Lesley Edgley, from Shenstone Parish Council, said residents are hoping the item can be found before it is destroyed.

The eagle lectern taken from St John’s Church in Shenstone

“The lectern is a valued and old item which dates back to the Victorian age. It is extremely heavy and I understand that it takes several people to be able to lift and carry it, so we believe that this would be a deliberate crime rather than a prank by children. “The police are trying to confirm whether it was removed from the church on Saturday while it was open for public access, or if it was taken during a break in at a later date.” Cllr Lesley Edgley, Shenstone Parish Council

The theft follows a previous successful appeal in 2010 to find Shenstone’s ‘Shining Stone’, which was taken before being found in a local scrap yard.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.