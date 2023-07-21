Businesses in Burntwood are being asked to show their support for Pride events over the weekend.

Burntwood Town Council have awarded Lichfield Pride £500 from the Better Burntwood Fund.

The money has been used to create ‘Burntwood Supports Lichfield Pride’ window stickers which companies can put up to show they are inclusive spaces for people from the LGBTQ+ community.

Leanne Giblin, from Lichfield Pride, said:

“We are pleased to be working with Burntwood Town Council to distribute stickers across the town, showing support to people from the LGBTQ+ community. “Lichfield Pride has grown since it was launched last year and we’d like to expand this into the wider district. We are looking forward to continuing to work with Burntwood Town Council to do even more next year.” Leanne Giblin, Lichfield Pride

Cllr Paul Taylor, chair of the community and partnerships committee at Burntwood Town Council, said:

“I am honoured to serve as a member of our town council, which actively embodies progressiveness and inclusivity, truly representing the diversity of our community. “It is crucial that we back our commitment to all residents through tangible actions and visible initiatives. “Embracing Lichfield Pride exemplifies our dedication to fostering an inclusive environment, marking a significant stride in this direction, and beginning a partnership with Lichfield Pride we aim to build on.” Cllr Paul Taylor, Burntwood Town Council

Businesses wanting more information about how to pick up a window sticker can contact [email protected] or call 01543 677166.