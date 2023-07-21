Trees have been planted at schools across Burntwood as part of celebrations following the coronation of King Charles III.
The oak saplings were donated by Burntwood Town Council, with representatives from the authority attending planting ceremonies this week.
Cllr Di Evans, chair of Burntwood Town Council said:
“We have been pleased to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III by donating an English oak tree sapling to all the primary schools in our area for the pupils to plant alongside members of the council.
“A plaque commemorating the event has been placed by the trees and the children have been given instructions on how to look after them.
“All the pupils were delighted to help plant them so that this historic event can be a lasting legacy for them and future generations to enjoy and remember.”Cllr Di Evans, Burntwood Town Council