A Lichfield care home has celebrated its fifth birthday.
The Spires held a celebration event to mark the milestone with live music from Matt Clay, a cake by chef Polly Holmes and a visit from the Sheriff of Lichfield.
The event also saw awards handed out to staff working at the home.
General manager Amy Doyle said:
“It is important to recognise the hard work of our staff here at The Spires.
“For the past five years, we have provided a caring home for our residents as well as the best possible environment for our staff.
“The event not only enabled us to celebrate their hard work, but it was also an opportunity to thank the residents, their relatives and friends who have made The Spires such a loving home.”Amy Doyle