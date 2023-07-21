People are being warned to be on their guard against a cyber blackmail scam.

Staffordshire Police say victims are randomly being targeted with threats to post intimate photos or video footage online if money isn’t paid.

The extortion scheme is seeing victims contacted through social media platforms by fake profiles which gain the trust of individuals before asking them to send images and videos.

Officers say more than 100 people in the county have been tricked into sending money this year alone.

PC Sharon Ribbans, part of the investigation bureau team at Staffordshire Police, said:

“This is a very distressing crime, which preys on people’s vulnerabilities and worries about any consequences. “The welfare of victims is paramount and I want to reassure people that this is highly likely to be a scam and they have nothing to fear. “Don’t be embarrassed to report it and don’t attempt to respond to any threat or pay any money. Grab a screen shot of communication, suspend associated accounts but do not delete any content or the account themselves – and please report it to us and we will then investigate. “Inquiries are going into these incidents and we are working closely with partners such as the National Crime Agency and National Police Chiefs’ Council to crack down on offenders.” PC Sharon Ribbans, Staffordshire Police

Anyone who has been targeted can contact police on 101. More information about online safety is available at www.getsafeonline.org.