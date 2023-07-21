Sponsors have been thanked for ensuring the free Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park can return this year.

The popular event attracts around 15,000 people for the evening of rousing music and a fireworks display.

A number of sponsors have now come forward to ensure the event on 2nd September, which is being organised by Lichfield District Council, can remain free to attend.

A spokesperson for the local authority said:

“We wish to thank all the sponsors that are supporting Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park this year. “It is a fantastic occasion which brings thousands of people together for entertainment in beautiful Beacon Park. “If you have never attended before, put it in the diary and come along for what is a wonderful musical experience.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

Among the sponsors are Zest Education, Strongs Plastic Products, James Dean Events, Brownhill Hayward Brown, In-form Solutions, Rotary Club of Lichfield St Chad, RHP Computer Solutions, Beacon Street Garage, Wilcox Refinishers and Keelys LLP Solicitors.

Grants have also been provided by Lichfield City Council and Swinfen Broun Trust.

Scott Barker, managing director of platinum sponsors Zest Education, said:

“As the anticipation for the proms grows, so does our pride in being able to sponsor such a great community event. “Being a local supply teaching agency, working with schools and supporting the local community is at the heart of everything that we do. “We can’t wait to see everybody there on 2nd September on what promises to be another spectacular Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park.” Scott Barker

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more details call 01543 308029 or email [email protected].