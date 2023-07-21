Carers from across Staffordshire have been honoured at an awards ceremony.
Young people, family carers, community groups and organisations were among those up for the prizes at the Dignity in Care Awards.
Among the winners was Andrew McEwan from Lichfield who was named Specialist Dignity Champion (Learning Disability) of the Year.
Cllr Julia Jessel, cabinet member for health and care at Staffordshire County Council, said:
“This is one of my favourite events of the year. Not only do the awards give us the chance to showcase the care sector but it’s a great opportunity to thank and celebrate everyone working in care whether informally or formally.
“Putting compassion and dignity at the heart of care is so important, and here in Staffordshire we do everything we can to support carers to be able to do that every day.
“People working in social care are caring, ambitious people. They look after our nearest and dearest and make a difference every day.”Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council