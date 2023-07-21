Carers from across Staffordshire have been honoured at an awards ceremony.

Young people, family carers, community groups and organisations were among those up for the prizes at the Dignity in Care Awards.

Among the winners was Andrew McEwan from Lichfield who was named Specialist Dignity Champion (Learning Disability) of the Year.

Cllr Julia Jessel, cabinet member for health and care at Staffordshire County Council, said: