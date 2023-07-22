A Burntwood woman has been given a year’s free leisure centre membership after being nominated by her friend.

Lichfield District Council had asked residents to put forward people they thought were worthy of winning the prize.

Mother-of-two Claire Mee, 43, was nominated by her friend Abbie Fisher and selected by Active Leisure staff as the winner.

Abbie said:

“I wanted to nominate Claire for everything she has been through in recent months. “She has been affected by cancer and come through it. Hopefully this leisure centre membership will help her enjoy some special family time with her kids. “Claire always thinks of others before herself. She is a very selfless person and winning this prize is nice for her – she thoroughly deserves it.” Abbie Fisher

Claire, who is mum to Daisy and Teddy said:

“I am really very grateful to Abbie for the nomination. “It was a lovely surprise. To have a family membership is not something we would be able to afford ordinarily – it will be nice for me and the kids to visit together.” Claire Mee

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said: