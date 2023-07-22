Lichfield singers have helped to raise hundreds of pounds for a charity supporting young people living with juvenile arthritis in the Midlands.

Kaleidoscope Choir, led by Rupert Feld, collaborated with Stagecoach Lichfield for the fundraising concert in aid of Kids Like Us.

More than £770 was raised and will go towards the charity’s efforts to fund research into juvenile arthritis – a condition which impacts around 1,200 children and young people in the area.

Kaleidoscope is currently recruiting new members to all voice sections as well as seeking to take part in more fundraising performances. For more details, visit www.kaleidoscopechoir.co.uk.