Two new faces have joined up with Lichfield City’s senior squad.

Current academy captain Josh Wykes has been added to the ranks by boss Ivor Green.

Meanwhile, academy graduate Dom Lewis has returned to the Trade Tyre Community Stadium.

A Lichfield City spokesperson said:

“Ivor has added Josh to his squad after some impressive pre-seaosn performances. “Dom is another young man with a big future ahead of him.” Lichfield City spokesperson

Lichfield City’s pre-season continues this afternoon (22nd July) when they travel to Gresley Rovers.