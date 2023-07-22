The chief executive of Lichfield District Council has been shortlisted for a national award.

Simon Fletcher is a finalist in the Workforce Innovator category at the LGC Workforce Awards, which highlight the best of local government across the country.

Since joining the local authority in August 2021 he has carried out projects seeking to transform the working environment in order to deliver an improved service to residents.

Simon said:

“I am delighted to have been shortlisted. Seeing the progress that has been made over the past two years has been very rewarding, but it is also a testament to the hard work of the staff at Lichfield District Council and their willingness to accept change. “I want to see that investment now reflected more and more in better services to our residents. “I look forward to the awards in November.” Simon Fletcher

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said: