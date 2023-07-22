Plans have been submitted for the latest phase of work to restore the Lichfield Canal.

The proposals would see the link between the London Road canal bridge to the restored lock 24 on the route.

A Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust planning statement said:

“When complete the Lichfield Canal will run mostly on its original route over a distance of approximately seven miles, joining Lichfield to the national canal network at Huddlesford and Brownhills. “Restoration is currently focused on Lichfield and towards Huddlesford. This planning application is for the section of canal located between Cricket Lane and London Road. “It also includes for an update on the existing planning application for part of the Borrowcop Locks Canal Park.” Planning statement

The trust said that where possible any remaining infrastructure would be retained.

“Original canal materials such as bricks and stone which have been recovered during previous restoration are being reused in new construction. “Unfortunately, the canal bridge at Cricket Lane was demolished at the time when the canal was replaced with an underground pipe. “Photographs show it to have been of typical brickwork humpback appearance, but due to road levels and highway safety it is not possible to replace the bridge to its original form and levels. “A box culvert canal bridge, of similar form to that provided at the St Johns development is to be provided as part of the Cricket Lane development road improvements.” Planning statement

Full details are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.