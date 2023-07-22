The six piece Nick Dewhurst Band ended Lichfield Jazz’s Spring 2023 season with an exciting blend of improvisation, strong musicianship and fun tunes.

With composer and arranger Nick on guitar and trumpet, composer and bassist Paul Robertson, tenor saxophonist Sam Craig, singer and keyboard player Tom Lindsay, Beth Fisher Dewhurst on alto saxophone and Carl Hemmingsley on drums, their set balanced strong themes with more delicate and filigree ballads.

They started with the funky original One For Dennis, with plenty of exciting soloing, before Tom Lindsay performed two standards, No Moon at All – which featured a lyrical trumpet solo – and Almost Like Being in Love.

The ethereal tonal poem, Forgotten Times, showed the composing talents of Paul Robertson to good effect, with its tonal patterns bringing the ECM record label and players like Jan Garbarek to mind.

The tempo was lifted for the closing Heatwave, another Nick Dewhurst original.

The five songs that featured in the second set included three originals, the thematic Suspect in You, the faster paced Turbo-Charger and Breaking the Circuit.

Tom Lindsay gave a gutsy reading of Play that Funky Music, while I Wish by Stevie Wonder was a catchy, foot-tapping ending to the show.