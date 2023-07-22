Sporting activities for youngsters across Lichfield and Burntwood during the school holidays will launch next week.

Lichfield District Council’s Active Lichfield team will host sessions for those aged between seven and 19 from Monday (24th July).

Activities include soft archery, table tennis, football, basketball, volleyball, boxing, dodgeball and multi sports.

They will be hosted at venues including Beacon Park, Burntwood Leisure Centre, Chase Terrace Park and Armitage Village Hall.

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:

“A wide variety of activities are on offer for young people to enjoy through Getin2it over the summer holiday period. “They are designed to keep participants active and engaged and we hope many will come along and enjoy the sessions on offer. “There is no need to book – just come along and join in with any of them over the six-week holiday.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

For details of the full programme visit www.activelichfield.co.uk/holiday-fun-2.