Events in Lichfield and Burntwood will help provide support with cost of living queries and concerns.

Teams from Lichfield District Council and local service providers will be in attendance at District Council House on Frog Lane on 28th July and Burntwood Leisure Centre on 3rd August.

As well as advice on things such as housing benefits, the council tax support scheme, tax exemptions, debt advice, mental health services and emergency food bank usage, there will also be the chance for people to find out more about volunteering and recycling.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community engagement Cllr, Richard Cox, said:

“We are determined to provide as much support as we can to residents during the cost of living crisis. “By bringing our partners together at the same venue, residents will be able to access the information and advice they need more easily. “At the events we will ask residents for their views on what aspects are useful and what other information they would like to be provided. “We hope residents in need will come along to the events and take advantage of the professional advice on offer.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

The event at District Council House will be held in the reception and Penni Uni café area between 9.30am and 11.30am, while the Burntwood Leisure Centre event will be in the café area between 9.30am and 11.30am. There is no need to book for either session.

For more information visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/residents/cost-living-support.