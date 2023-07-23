Councillors are set to grant permission for solar panels to be installed on a Lichfield community building.

Curborugh Community Centre Association, which manages the site on behalf of Lichfield City Council, is keen to install them along with associated batteries.

A report to a meeting of Lichfield City Council next week will recommend permission is granted for the association to begin the process.

A planning report said:

“Curborough Community Association has requested a roof survey in the first instance. Once received, this will confirm whether the installation is appropriate for the construction of the hall’s roof. “The association has received two quotations to date and are seeking advice from an industry specialist to ensure the most appropriate installation is chosen. “Curborough Community Association propose to at least partially fund the installation from their own reserves, but are actively seeking other opportunities for funding.” Lichfield City Council report

The council report recommends members grant permission once checks have taken place.

It adds:

“The recommendation is on the condition that such installation is based on the recommendations of a survey to ensure structural stability, the location of the batteries is appropriate and does not adversely affect the accessibility and functionality of the hall or its grounds, and that liability for repair and maintenance remain with Curborough Community Association.” Lichfield City Council report

A decision will be made at a meeting of Lichfield City Council tomorrow (24th July).