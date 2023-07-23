The city centre became a canvas of colour as the 2023 Lichfield Pride march took place.

Rainbow outfits, flags and placards were all on show as the group travelled from Speakers’ Corner, along Market Street and Bore Street before going through the Three Spires shopping centre and on to the Knife Angel sculpture on Frog Lane.

A spokesperson said the event was designed to showcase the city as a location for everyone.

“The march followed a short route through the city centre to show solidarity and stand up for equality and diversity – and hopefully help to change hearts and minds to make Lichfield a safe place for all.” Lichfield Pride spokesperson

Click below to see pictures by @ae1alex from the Lichfield Pride march: