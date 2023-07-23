Chasetown suffered a draw and a defeat on the road as they split their squad for an afternoon of friendly action.

Mark Swann saw one of his side’s come from behind with a Danny O’Callaghan goal to finish 1-1 at AFC Wulfrunians.

Meanwhile, The Scholars trailed at Dudley Town before Kyle Montague levelled things up, only to see the hosts net twice more.

Reece Nunn reduced the arrears, but Dudley eventually wrapped up a 4-2 win.

Chasetown return to pre-season action on Tuesday (25th July) when they travel to Shifnal Town.