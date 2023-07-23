A housing provider says time is running out for prospective buyers to secure the final remaining shared ownership homes on a new development in Lichfield.

Bromford says only a few two and three bedroom properties remain available on the Friary Meadow development off Birmingham Road.

Catherine Jarrett, director of sales and marketing at Bromford, said:

“We are thrilled to see the popularity of the wonderful homes at this development. “Friary Meadow is in a superb location and full of stunning homes with a strong community feel, and those who snap up the final homes will be incredibly lucky to do so.” Catherine Jarrett

Prices start at £108,000 for a 40% share value. For more information on available plots visit www.bromford.co.uk/friarymeadow.