A housing provider says time is running out for prospective buyers to secure the final remaining shared ownership homes on a new development in Lichfield.
Bromford says only a few two and three bedroom properties remain available on the Friary Meadow development off Birmingham Road.
Catherine Jarrett, director of sales and marketing at Bromford, said:
“We are thrilled to see the popularity of the wonderful homes at this development.
“Friary Meadow is in a superb location and full of stunning homes with a strong community feel, and those who snap up the final homes will be incredibly lucky to do so.”Catherine Jarrett
Prices start at £108,000 for a 40% share value. For more information on available plots visit www.bromford.co.uk/friarymeadow.
I hope they don’t sell them absolutely terrible development? No design just a mass of bland lego block boxes crammed in onto our once beautiful green belt. How on earth these monstrous plans get the green light is beyond me. Lichfield has been ruined.
Lichfield Lady I couldn’t agree with you more. Horrendous.