The Mayor of Lichfield says she is ditching a traditional civic event in favour of supporting a project helping families struggling with the cost of school uniforms and equipment.

Cllr Ann Hughes confirmed she would replace the ‘Mayoress at home’ afternoon tea event.

Instead, she will host the Mayor’s School Uniform Bank session at the Guildhall from 2pm to 4pm on 25th August.

The child-friendly session will offer free refreshments and a chance to pick up pre-loved uniform and educational equipment to help those struggling with cost of living challenges ahead of the new year.

Cllr Hughes said:

“This event replaces the very traditional Mayoress at Home tea party, with its echoes of a world long gone. “Uniform exchanges offer vital help at a time of severe financial pressure for families. They also contribute to saving the environment by avoiding clothes waste. “We all know that children grow faster than clothes wear out, and it’s good to share rather than throw away.” Cllr Ann Hughes, Lichfield City Council

Further collection events will be held on dates to be confirmed at Life Church and Boley Park Community Centre.

