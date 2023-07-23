Lichfield and Burntwood residents are being urged to take part in a national initiative to create “hedgehog highways” in local gardens.

The Hedgehog Friendly Fencing campaign has been launched in a bid to make garden fencing with ready-made routes for wildlife available as industry standard.

Charities the People’s Trust for Endangered Species and The British Hedgehog Preservation Society have teamed up as part of the Hedgehog Street scheme to ask the public to write to local and national fencing companies using template letters to request pre-made Hedgehog Highways in their products.

Grace Johnson, from Hedgehog Street, said:

“Hedgehog numbers have plummeted in recent years, with losses of up to 75% in parts of the countryside. “They can travel 2km in a single night and fences prevent hedgehogs from accessing different gardens looking for food, shelter and potential mates, which is essential for their survival. “Making a Hedgehog Highway is an incredibly simple yet effective solution, especially if manufacturers and suppliers offered ready-made products as standard, and made customers and installers aware of them. “We really hope people will join us in the fight to save our native hedgehogs. We understand it takes time to develop new products, but if a company pledged their support at this stage, it would be a huge step forward for hedgehog conservation.” Grace Johnson, Hedgehog Street

To take part and access the template letters, visit www.hedgehogstreet.org/hedgehog-friendly-fencing.