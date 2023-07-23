Plans for business premises in Burntwood to be converted into residential accommodation have been approved.

The proposals will see three one bedroom flats created in the former Chase Plant Hire site on Chasetown High Street.

A separate application to build two three bedroom properties in the yard area have also been approved.

It comes after the business confirmed it would be moving to new premises off Cinder Road.

A planning statement said:

“Historically there have been issues concerning a plant hire business operating in a mainly residential area. Issues of noise, parking, anti social behaviour and the number of vehicle movements have been raised in the past. “The proposed development would improve the living conditions for local residents.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.