Hundreds of police cars across Staffordshire have been equipped with specialist bleed kits.

They complement existing first aid kits carried in Staffordshire Police vehicles and will help deal with injuries sustained in stabbings or serious crashes before paramedics arrive.

The kits contain a chest seal, chito gauze dressing and a rapid stop tourniquet.

The kits have been issued through funding from Staffordshire Police and the Staffordshire Commissioner. They

Staffordshire Police’s Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Ellison said:

“We have put bleed control kits in 200 of our police cars so we can respond, help to keep people alive and deal with some really traumatic injuries. “The bleed kits contain items that will help to save someone’s life while waiting for the ambulance to arrive. Immediate action where there is a catastrophic bleed can make a big difference to the outcome.” Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Ellison

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said: