A travel agent with branches in Lichfield and Burntwood is celebrating after scooping an award.
Your Co-op Travel was named Regional Agency of the Year for Central England at the Travel Weekly Agent Achievement Awards – the tenth year in a row they’ve walked away with the prize.
Alison Holmes, head of retailing for Your Co-op Travel, said:
“We are absolutely thrilled to have been named Central England Regional Agency of the Year for the tenth year running.
“This award is testament to the passion, dedication, and expertise of the colleagues in our 71 travel agencies as well as the head office team.”Alison Holmes