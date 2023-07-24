A campaign is urging people to stay safe on Staffordshire’s roads after figures revealed the number of fatal crashes had jumped by more than a third.

The three week Safer Summer Roads initiative is being launched by Staffordshire Police today (24th July) and will see officers targeting motorists putting others at risk.

It comes as new data shows that Staffordshire has seen a 39% increase in deaths in crashes since the pre-Covid period in 2019-20, while seven fatal incidents in the past 12 months have involved motorcyclists.

As part of the operation, officers will be focusing their efforts on roads and areas where speeding is known to be an issue or there is a history of serious crashes.

Superintendent Mat Derrick said:

“Fatal collisions are unexpected and traumatic events that can devastate victims, families and the local communities – but are often preventable. “That’s why it’s so vital that we continue to educate people on the importance of road safety and continue to proactively police our roads to stop those putting fellow motorists and pedestrians at risk. “Drivers tend to take more risks in the summer months due the weather being nicer. We want to remind road users of important safety advice as we want everyone to take personal responsibility for their own and others safety on the roads. “Please travel within the speed limits and adjust your speed according to the conditions and hazards. Remember just a few extra miles per hour can make all the difference to your reaction, breaking distances and ultimate consequence of any collision. “There will be young people out and about enjoying their time off school and we want to make it clear that all road users should be treated with respect. We should all pay attention to those who are most vulnerable on the roads, such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists to make sure we all get home safely. “We are also offering advice to motorcyclists due to number of fatal collisions involving them recently. It is important that they wear the appropriate gear for protection and visibility. There are also workshops available such as BikeSafe which give practical advice.” Supt Mat Derrick, Staffordshire Police

More details about the campaign are available online.