Lichfield City will start their 2023/24 league campaign with two home games.

The Midland Football League Premier Division side will welcome Congleton Town on 12th August before taking on Darlaston four days later.

Their first away league game of the season will see them travel to Northwich Victoria on 28th August.

Lichfield City’s Midland Football league fixtures:

Date Opponent Location 12th August Congleton Town Home 16th August Darlaston Town Home 28th August Northwich Victoria Away 2nd September Stourport Swifts Home 9th September Shifnal Town Away 12th September Atherstone Town Away 16th September Wolverhampton Casuals Home 26th September Uttoxeter Town Away 30th September Whitchurch Alport Home 7th October Stone Old Alleynians Away 14th October Bewdley Town Home 21st October Studley Away 4th November Romulus Home 11th November Uttoxeter Town Home 18th November Stourport Swifts Away 2nd December Wolverhampton Casuals Away 9th December Shifnal Town Home 16th December Romulus Away 23rd December Stone Old Alleynians Home 26th December Dudley Town Away 30th December Tividale Home 6th January AFC Wulfrunians Home 13th January Highgate United Away 20th January Bewdley Town Away 3rd February Northwich Victoria Home 10th February Tividale Away 17th February Highgate United Home 2nd March Congleton Town Away 9th March Whitchurch Alport Away 16th March Atherstone Town Home 30th March AFC Wulfrunians Away 1st April Dudley Town Home 6th April Darlaston Town Away 13th April Studley Home

The league fixtures will be subject to change if Lichfield win any of their cup ties.

They travel to Boldmere St Michaels in the FA Cup on 5th August before an away day at Heather St Johns in the FA Vase on 26th August.