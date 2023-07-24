The new dressing room at Lichfield City
Lichfield City will start their 2023/24 league campaign with two home games.

The Midland Football League Premier Division side will welcome Congleton Town on 12th August before taking on Darlaston four days later.

Their first away league game of the season will see them travel to Northwich Victoria on 28th August.

Lichfield City’s Midland Football league fixtures:

DateOpponentLocation
12th AugustCongleton TownHome
16th AugustDarlaston TownHome
28th AugustNorthwich VictoriaAway
2nd SeptemberStourport SwiftsHome
9th SeptemberShifnal TownAway
12th SeptemberAtherstone TownAway
16th SeptemberWolverhampton CasualsHome
26th SeptemberUttoxeter TownAway
30th SeptemberWhitchurch AlportHome
7th OctoberStone Old AlleyniansAway
14th OctoberBewdley TownHome
21st OctoberStudleyAway
4th NovemberRomulusHome
11th NovemberUttoxeter TownHome
18th NovemberStourport SwiftsAway
2nd DecemberWolverhampton CasualsAway
9th DecemberShifnal TownHome
16th DecemberRomulusAway
23rd DecemberStone Old AlleyniansHome
26th DecemberDudley TownAway
30th DecemberTividaleHome
6th JanuaryAFC WulfruniansHome
13th JanuaryHighgate UnitedAway
20th JanuaryBewdley TownAway
3rd FebruaryNorthwich VictoriaHome
10th FebruaryTividaleAway
17th FebruaryHighgate UnitedHome
2nd MarchCongleton TownAway
9th MarchWhitchurch AlportAway
16th MarchAtherstone TownHome
30th MarchAFC WulfruniansAway
1st AprilDudley TownHome
6th AprilDarlaston TownAway
13th AprilStudleyHome

The league fixtures will be subject to change if Lichfield win any of their cup ties.

They travel to Boldmere St Michaels in the FA Cup on 5th August before an away day at Heather St Johns in the FA Vase on 26th August.

