Lichfield City will start their 2023/24 league campaign with two home games.
The Midland Football League Premier Division side will welcome Congleton Town on 12th August before taking on Darlaston four days later.
Their first away league game of the season will see them travel to Northwich Victoria on 28th August.
Lichfield City’s Midland Football league fixtures:
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|12th August
|Congleton Town
|Home
|16th August
|Darlaston Town
|Home
|28th August
|Northwich Victoria
|Away
|2nd September
|Stourport Swifts
|Home
|9th September
|Shifnal Town
|Away
|12th September
|Atherstone Town
|Away
|16th September
|Wolverhampton Casuals
|Home
|26th September
|Uttoxeter Town
|Away
|30th September
|Whitchurch Alport
|Home
|7th October
|Stone Old Alleynians
|Away
|14th October
|Bewdley Town
|Home
|21st October
|Studley
|Away
|4th November
|Romulus
|Home
|11th November
|Uttoxeter Town
|Home
|18th November
|Stourport Swifts
|Away
|2nd December
|Wolverhampton Casuals
|Away
|9th December
|Shifnal Town
|Home
|16th December
|Romulus
|Away
|23rd December
|Stone Old Alleynians
|Home
|26th December
|Dudley Town
|Away
|30th December
|Tividale
|Home
|6th January
|AFC Wulfrunians
|Home
|13th January
|Highgate United
|Away
|20th January
|Bewdley Town
|Away
|3rd February
|Northwich Victoria
|Home
|10th February
|Tividale
|Away
|17th February
|Highgate United
|Home
|2nd March
|Congleton Town
|Away
|9th March
|Whitchurch Alport
|Away
|16th March
|Atherstone Town
|Home
|30th March
|AFC Wulfrunians
|Away
|1st April
|Dudley Town
|Home
|6th April
|Darlaston Town
|Away
|13th April
|Studley
|Home
The league fixtures will be subject to change if Lichfield win any of their cup ties.
They travel to Boldmere St Michaels in the FA Cup on 5th August before an away day at Heather St Johns in the FA Vase on 26th August.