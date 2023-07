Only a handful of tickets remain for a glam rock tribute show in Lichfield next month.

Get It On will be at the Lichfield Garrick on 26th August.

The show will feature hits from the likes of Slade, T Rex, Sweet and Mud.

A spokesperson said:

“It’s time to bang a gong and get it on for one night of glam rock. “This is an outrageous celebration of a golden age, live on stage.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £32 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.