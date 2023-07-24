A long-running planning saga will continue behind closed doors next week.

Confusion has surrounded the now-completed garage at Foden Close in Shenstone after it was initially approved in January before an administrative error meant it was returned for discussion in February as the wrong plans were shown during an officer’s presentation.

It was then approved again – despite objections from neighbours – but a further review found some legally-required details had not been published as part of a public consultation on the plans.

This led to the application being considered for a third time earlier this month, only to be delayed again.

Speaking at that meeting, planning chair Cllr Thomas Marshall said:

“This has gone on for rather too long. It’s been a rather protracted business.” Cllr Thomas Marshall, Lichfield District Council

Councillors on Lichfield District Council’s planning committee will hope to finally end the saga when they meet on 31st July.

But an agenda for the meeting has confirmed that the Foden Close application will be heard in private session due to the inclusion of “information in respect of which a claim to legal professional privilege could be maintained in legal proceedings”.