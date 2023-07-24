Lichfield’s MP says he hopes a resolution can be found over funding for waterways across the country.
It comes as the Inland Waterways Association warn that planned cuts could have a “detrimental effect” on the network of canals and infrastructure.
At present, Government funding – currently £52.6million a year – covers around a quarter of the cost of running the nation’s waterways.
But new plans will see that figure fall in 2027 to £50million a year before dropping to an eventual figure of £31.5million.
Helen Whitehouse, chair of the West Midlands region at the Inland Waterways Association, said the move would have a significant impact.
“This reduction in funding will have such a detrimental effect on the waterways that we could well see some of them fall into dereliction within a very few years.
“These cuts come at a time when, as a result of climate change, the change in weather patterns is taking its toll on the 250 year old waterway infrastructure.
“Reservoirs supplying the canals need constant attention to ensure that they remain safe and locks, bridges and waterway walls all require regular maintenance in order just to keep the water in the canals.
“Our waterways are akin to a linear national park and are integral to our landscape and environment. I am sure that many will at some time or another enjoyed a walk along a canal towpath and marvelled at the beauty, the wildlife and the tranquillity – all precious commodities in this frenetic world.
“In addition to the value of waterways for recreational walking, boating, cycling and access to the countryside and their wildlife and biodiversity, they are valued for their incomparable heritage and for the many other benefits they provide including water supply, drainage and flood relief.”Helen Whitehouse, Inland Waterways Association
Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant chairs the All Party Parliamentary Group for Waterways and said work was already taking place to look at alternative options for funding.
“When the old British Waterways Board – a part of the Department of Transport – was converted into a charitable trust 11 years ago, the plan was that the Canal and River Trust would become financially independent by 2027 and they received a 15 year grant.
“They have gone a long way towards financial independence, but have not achieved it yet.
“The present grant does not run out for a further four years, by which time the trust will have received £735million from the Government in addition to their own operations including mooring fees, rents on property, endowments and other income. The annual average income from the Government amounts to £50 million per year.
“The new financial settlement is for ten years and averages out at over £40million a year, but is less taking into account inflation. But this won’t kick in until April 2027 so there is still considerable time to resolve the funding gap.
“As chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Waterways which includes canals in its remit, I have had several conversations with the chief executive of the Canal and River Trust, the Secretary of State for the Environment Therese Coffey, and Treasury Ministers.
“We are exploring alternative ways of funding including a large endowment which might give the trust the financial independence both the Trust and the Government desire.
“We all enjoy our waterways, whether it be on the water or walking along canal towpaths. This valuable asset cannot be jeopardised and I hope a resolution is found over the next year or so to allow the trust to plan ahead.”Michael Fabricant