Lichfield’s MP says he hopes a resolution can be found over funding for waterways across the country.

It comes as the Inland Waterways Association warn that planned cuts could have a “detrimental effect” on the network of canals and infrastructure.

At present, Government funding – currently £52.6million a year – covers around a quarter of the cost of running the nation’s waterways.

But new plans will see that figure fall in 2027 to £50million a year before dropping to an eventual figure of £31.5million.

Helen Whitehouse, chair of the West Midlands region at the Inland Waterways Association, said the move would have a significant impact.

“This reduction in funding will have such a detrimental effect on the waterways that we could well see some of them fall into dereliction within a very few years. “These cuts come at a time when, as a result of climate change, the change in weather patterns is taking its toll on the 250 year old waterway infrastructure. “Reservoirs supplying the canals need constant attention to ensure that they remain safe and locks, bridges and waterway walls all require regular maintenance in order just to keep the water in the canals. “Our waterways are akin to a linear national park and are integral to our landscape and environment. I am sure that many will at some time or another enjoyed a walk along a canal towpath and marvelled at the beauty, the wildlife and the tranquillity – all precious commodities in this frenetic world. “In addition to the value of waterways for recreational walking, boating, cycling and access to the countryside and their wildlife and biodiversity, they are valued for their incomparable heritage and for the many other benefits they provide including water supply, drainage and flood relief.” Helen Whitehouse, Inland Waterways Association

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant chairs the All Party Parliamentary Group for Waterways and said work was already taking place to look at alternative options for funding.