Almost half of young people in Staffordshire say they do not feel safe in their local area during the hours of darkness, new figures have revealed.

More than 1,640 youngsters shared their views as part of a review by the Staffordshire Council of Voluntary Youth Services (SCVYS) on behalf of the Violence Reduction Alliance (VRA).

The results showed that while 88% of those aged 11 to 25 felt safe during the day, once the sun goes down the figure was halved.

Other responses revealed that just over half said they would feel safer if there was more CCTV, while 89% said they did not think it was normal for young people to carry knives.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams, who is also chair of the VRA, said:

“It is important that children and young people are given the opportunity to have a voice on the things that matter to them. “I am pleased to see that a high number have engaged and shared their views and concerns through this exercise. “The findings and recommendations from this report will help to inform partners and partner agencies of the concerns children and young people have around violence and community safety. “The report will also allow the VRA to better utilise recently received funding from the government’s Serious Violence Duty to help young people living in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent to live happy and fulfilling lives.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

Over the next three years, the VRA will receive almost £970,000 from the Serious Violence Duty to help build on existing services and develop new initiatives where gaps have been identified.

Earlier this year, it became responsible for the delivery of the duty, which requires organisations to work together to plan, share data, knowledge and intelligence to produce a strategy to prevent and reduce serious violence in the area.

CEO of SCVYS, Phil Pusey, said:

“This is an important topic for young people based on the numbers responding and their desire to suggest solutions. “They are clearly asking for more support to help them feel they are safe and that they are a valued part of their communities, especially at night. “It’s critical that we provide enough of the right kind of safe places to go, positive and adventurous things to do and trusted adults such as youth workers to talk to.” Phil Pusey

The full report on Young People’s Perceptions of Violence in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent is available here.