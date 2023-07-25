A paramedic from the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is urging people to stay safe around water this summer.
The warning comes ahead on World Drowning Prevent Day today (25th July), which aims to help promote water safety.
Each year, the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity attend more than 20 drowning incidents, and the three months of June, July and August account for 50% of those patients.
While the warm weather can be tempting to go for a dip or a swim, critical care paramedic Liam Webb said it was important people stay safe.
“Only swim in recognised areas with safety equipment such as buoys, throw lines or lifeguards – and most importantly don’t swim alone
“Don’t swim under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Look after your friends and don’t let them swim if they’ve been drinking.
“If you find someone struggling in the water, call the emergency services on 999. Utilise throw lines, branches, or other items that you can use to assist them.
“Cold water shock can cause people to panic and drown. If you find yourself in cold water and panicking, it is important that you lay back with your arms and legs out to float and fight the urge to struggle.”Liam Webb