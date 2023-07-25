A paramedic from the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is urging people to stay safe around water this summer.

The warning comes ahead on World Drowning Prevent Day today (25th July), which aims to help promote water safety.

Each year, the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity attend more than 20 drowning incidents, and the three months of June, July and August account for 50% of those patients.

While the warm weather can be tempting to go for a dip or a swim, critical care paramedic Liam Webb said it was important people stay safe.