Chasetown have confirmed they will once again split their squads as they play two games at the same time.

The Scholars will send teams to face Shifnal Town and Gresley Rovers tonight (25th July).

It comes after they did the same at the weekend as they were beaten by Dudley Town and drew with AFC Wulfrunians.

Meanwhile, manager Mark Swann has also bolstered his options ahead of the new campaign with a number of signings.

Former Walsall, Rushall Olympic and Stourbridge forward Levi Rowley and ex-Shifnal and Dudley Town hitman Kyle Montague have both arrived, along with Daventry Town midfielder Ryan Inman.