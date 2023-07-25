Tasty treats and delicious drinks will be served up when a food and drink event returns to Lichfield.

Digbeth Dining Club will be back in Beacon Park on Saturday (29th July).

Traders scheduled to attend include Patty Freaks, What the Cluck, Disco Fries, Filthy Butties, Beef on the Block, Brum Mi, Urban Cheesecake and Cookie Mumster.

A spokesperson said:

“We’ll be bringing our usual mixture of award-winning and all-star street food with only the best lineups, combined with a range of specialist gin, prosecco, cocktail and craft beer bars, a host of entertainment and content for children to keep everyone entertained.” Digbeth Dining Club spokesperson

The event runs from midday to 2pm. Admission is £3.50 for adults and £2 for children. Booking details are available online.