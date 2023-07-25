A new interactive map is helping passengers in Lichfield know where their trains are in real-time.

Avanti West Coast has launched the tool in partnership with Signalbox.

The operator said they hoped the map would improve journeys by giving passengers access to more detailed information.

Users can follow the progress of services they’re travelling on or check the status of trains near their chosen station to view information most relevant to their journey.

It also allows them to check the performance of services or see information on calling points for each train.

David Franklin, innovation strategy manager at Avanti West Coast, said:

“We know how important it is to our customers to have clear and live information when travelling with us. “We’re always looking to find new and better ways of doing things and are delighted to innovate with Signalbox to trial this technology. “By providing our customers with a good visual to locate their train, we hope they’ll feel more reassured, as well as have greater confidence when travelling with access to information specific to their journey at the touch of a finger.” David Franklin, Avanti West Coast

People can track trains via the Avanti West Coast website.

Signalbox CEO, Toby Webb, said:

“It’s been great to work with Avanti West Coast to deliver a new application that incorporates the best bits of our technology to detect, map and share trains. “The innovation we’ve created for the trial is a new simple way for passengers to access real-time information that’s personalised for their journey. We hope this approach to delivering live data directly to travellers on the move improves the passenger experience across the network.” Toby Webb, Signalbox

Customers can share their feedback by selecting the ‘thumbs up’ or ‘thumbs down’ icons above the map on the Live Train Status webpage.