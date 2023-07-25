A Lichfield venue is serving up the flavours of the Caribbean at a special event next month.

Poquito, on Tamworth Street, will offer up a special menu for the evening on 3rd August.

Guests will enjoy a rum punch on arrival, with a range of starters and mains on offer along with a spiced rum cake to finish.

A spokesperson said:

“Join us on a delightful culinary journey that will transport you to a tropical paradise. “Get ready to soak up good vibes and enjoy delicious rum cocktails that will make you feel like you’re dancing on Caribbean shores.” Poquito spokesperson

Tickets are £40. For more details, visit the Poquito Facebook page.