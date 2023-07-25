A meeting will be held in Hammerwich over plans to use land in the area as a battery storage facility.

Elgin Energy will provide more detail about its plans for the site west of Lion’s Den during a public event at the Ashmole Club from 4pm to 8pm on Thursday (27th July).

In a website detailing the project, the company – which operates in the UK, Ireland and Australia, said the battery energy storage system (BESS) was used to store energy generated by alternative sources such as wind and solar power.

“The proposed BESS project will assist towards controlling the supply of energy by either charging or discharging its stored energy as and when required for the benefit of the entire grid. “It will contribute to local and national energy targets with additional benefits to include ensuring reliability and resilience of connection by providing backup power during disruptions. “The environmental impact will also be reduced via the integration of more solar and wind because it enables electricity from distributed energy sources to be stored for when needed, offsetting the need for building new pollution-emitting, peak-time power plants. “Battery storage is a key enabler of net zero – the electricity system needs to be fully zero carbon to reach our targets, and battery storage is a source of clean, flexible capacity. “The National Grid has forecast that the UK needs more than 50GW of battery storage by 2050, up from around 2.4GW today.” Elgin Energy

Planning permission is being sought for a facility which would be operational for 50 years.

“At the end of the proposed operational period, the battery storage system and its ancillary equipment will be decommissioned, dismantled, and removed and the site fully reinstated to the satisfaction of the local planning authority.” Elgin Energy

More details about the proposals are available here.