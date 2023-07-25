Plans to convert outbuildings at a Clifton Campville pub into residential accommodation have been approved.

The Green Man on Main Street will also see internal improvements as part of the proposals, while the garage and function room buildings will be redeveloped to create two new homes.

A statement from the applicants said the changes would help ensure the long term future of the site.

“The scheme will make use of existing ancillary site buildings for retail and residential use. “This is considered a sustainable form of development to support strong and vibrant healthy communities with the apartments supporting the regeneration of the Green Man for the present and future longevity of the site and its surroundings.” Planning statement

