A huge bridge structure has been installed in Lichfield to carry HS2 beneath existing railway lines.

A team of 300 contractors have been working to build the 6,200 tonne concrete structure on site over the past six month, before it was slowly driven into place in recent days.

Once operational, the bridge will carry high speed rail services to the south east of Lichfield Trent Valley station underneath the current tracks.

The installation was carried out during a nine-day closure of the West Coast Main Line for track replacement and signalling upgrades.

The work also coincided with the removal of the upper platform at Lichfield Trent Valley Station.

While a long term replacement will be installed over the Christmas period, a temporary footbridge has been craned into place to ensure passengers can access platforms one and two.

It means that no trains will run on the Cross City Line until 27th December with rail replacement buses linking the station with Lichfield City until then.

Dave Penney, Network Rail passenger director for the North West and Central region, said:

“We know this work has meant longer journeys for passengers travelling over the school summer holidays, so I’d like to thank everyone impacted for bearing with us while we carried essential upgrades. “We worked closely with train operators to keep people on the move, and now work is complete on the Trent Valley line, this vital section of the West Coast Main Line will continue to deliver safe, reliable journeys for passenger and freight services.” Dave Penney, Network Rail

Passengers are being warned that some disruption will also take place on Sunday (30th July) when additional works take place. People can check their journeys at www.nationalrail.co.uk.