Youngsters are being given the chance to improve their skills at a weekly soccer school.

Lichfield Community Football and Sports are running the Super Saturday sessions at Rocklands School off Purcell Avenue.

Boys and girls are welcome, with the four to six year old group taking place from 9.30am to 10.30am and the seven to 11 year olds from 10.30am to 11.30am.

Each session costs £5. For more details call Jason on 07940 141888 or visit the Lichfield Community Football and Sports Facebook page.