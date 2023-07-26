A medical charity says a sculpture in Lichfield highlights the importance of understanding how to help have lives in an emergency.

The Knife Angel is currently being hosted on land off Frog Lane.

Made up of blades seized by police, the sculpture has seen a wide range of visitors during its month in the city.

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity said the 27 foot tall piece brought home the impact knife crime can have.

Hannah Justice, from the organisation, said:

“The visit from the Knife Angel sculpture is a poignant reminder of the growing concerns around knife crime. “At Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, we are committed to building awareness of not only the effects of knife crime, but how to rapidly respond to knife-related injuries should our community ever need to. “Catastrophic bleed control is an integral part of our mission support skills sessions we provide across the county, where we demonstrate how to use a bleed control kit in the event of an emergency, giving bystanders the skills and confidence to assist before we even arrive on scene.” Hannah Justice, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

More details about taking up the mission support training offered by the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, visit midlandsairambulance.com/education.