Councillors have backed a proposal for solar panels to be installed on a community building in Lichfield.

A meeting this week saw Lichfield City Council give the green light for survey work to begin at Curborough Community Centre.

Cllr Dave Robertson, leader of Lichfield City Council, said:

“The installation of the panels and batteries will not only help reduce the centre’s carbon footprint but also allow the savings will be reinvested in our community.” Cllr Dave Robertson

Curborough Community Association, which manages the site on behalf of the city council, will now have a roof survey carried out in order to confirm whether or not the solar panels can be installed.