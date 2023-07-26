Two councillors will go head-to-head over whether or not a temporary office building in Alrewas should be allowed to remain in place.

A retrospective planning application has been made to allow the two storey modular structure to remain in place at Orgreave Farm for two years.

It will be debated by Lichfield District Council’s planning committee after concerns were raised by Alrewas Parish Council over concerns it was “out of keeping with the rural nature of the area”.

A report to a meeting on Monday (31st July) said that while one local councillor would speak for residents who are against the plans, a Conservative colleague was fully supportive of the building being retained.

“Cllr Mike Wilcox, ward councillor for Alrewas and Fradley, would like the opportunity to represent the views of residents who live in this rural hamlet, as well as the parish council, in opposing this application. “A response was received from Cllr Derick Cross, ward councillor for Alrewas and Fradley. Cllr Cross fully supports the application.” Planning committee report

The planning officer’s report said the structure had been put in place due to previous facilities used by a local business being unavailable.

“The office building has been installed on the western side of the Orgreave Farm complex and is sited where agricultural buildings have recently been demolished. “The applicants, the Leavesley Group, have a large portfolio which includes property and agriculture. The group own a large amount of land in this locality and Orgreave Farm is used for arable operations. “The farm is in a central location to the land holdings and was previously a working dairy farm. The previous location of the office for company operations was on a site within the district which has now been sold and is no longer available for the applicant to use.” Planning committee report

The officer’s recommendation is that the scheme be approved. A decision will be made when the planning committee meets on Monday.