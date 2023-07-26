Campaigners say they want to see the traditional Sheriff’s Ride in Lichfield return to “full strength”.

First commissioned in Queen Mary’s Charter in 1553, in its heyday the event saw more than 200 horses and riders taking place every year.

But after the ride was cut back in recent years due to Covid and cutbacks, a group of councillors, former Sheriffs and landowners are launching a bid to “protect” a part of the city’s heritage.

The last full event took place in 2019, and support for the Sheriff’s Ride has reduced as a cost saving measure.

But now the Lichfield Shrievalty Association are looking to revitalise the ride.

Daryl Brown, chair of the group and the last Sheriff to ride the boundary, said:

“This year we should be celebrating 470 years of Lichfield’s remarkable history with a return to the full Sheriff’s Ride, celebrating our fantastic city, the strength of our community and the beautiful countryside around us. “The spectacle of horses in the city centre has always delighted and united our community, and we are determined to deliver all the pageant and fun that residents and visitors have come to expect.” Daryl Brown

This year’s ride will take place on 9th September with more than 50 riders already signed up.

Funding will come from entry fees and grants, with the group saying the remain hopeful of some funding from the city council.

The 2023 route will only cover half of the traditional ride, but the campaigners hope to see a complete circuit of the city back in place for 2024.

They group say they hope to reinvigorate the event by widening participation

“We are keen to involve as many people as possible. “For the first time we will also organise an off-road bike ride on the route, opening up this historic tour of our boundary to cyclists and families as never before. “Starting and finishing in Lichfield city centre, the ride will be reinstated as a true Lichfield event.” Daryl Brown

More information about the event, its history and how to take part can be found at www.sheriffoflichfield.org.uk.