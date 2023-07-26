Campaigners say they want to see the traditional Sheriff’s Ride in Lichfield return to “full strength”.
First commissioned in Queen Mary’s Charter in 1553, in its heyday the event saw more than 200 horses and riders taking place every year.
But after the ride was cut back in recent years due to Covid and cutbacks, a group of councillors, former Sheriffs and landowners are launching a bid to “protect” a part of the city’s heritage.
The last full event took place in 2019, and support for the Sheriff’s Ride has reduced as a cost saving measure.
But now the Lichfield Shrievalty Association are looking to revitalise the ride.
Daryl Brown, chair of the group and the last Sheriff to ride the boundary, said:
“This year we should be celebrating 470 years of Lichfield’s remarkable history with a return to the full Sheriff’s Ride, celebrating our fantastic city, the strength of our community and the beautiful countryside around us.
“The spectacle of horses in the city centre has always delighted and united our community, and we are determined to deliver all the pageant and fun that residents and visitors have come to expect.”Daryl Brown
This year’s ride will take place on 9th September with more than 50 riders already signed up.
Funding will come from entry fees and grants, with the group saying the remain hopeful of some funding from the city council.
The 2023 route will only cover half of the traditional ride, but the campaigners hope to see a complete circuit of the city back in place for 2024.
They group say they hope to reinvigorate the event by widening participation
“We are keen to involve as many people as possible.
“For the first time we will also organise an off-road bike ride on the route, opening up this historic tour of our boundary to cyclists and families as never before.
“Starting and finishing in Lichfield city centre, the ride will be reinstated as a true Lichfield event.”Daryl Brown
More information about the event, its history and how to take part can be found at www.sheriffoflichfield.org.uk.
Good thing,in the past you could follow in a land rover as well as on a horse. Historical activities are important to a City ,( and it is a city not a town)
“The spectacle of horses in the city centre has always delighted and united our community”……..
yeh right mate…..pull the other one. It’s got bells on.
If they’re happy to cover 100% of the cost and no tax payer money is used then let them empty out their dressing up box and have their role play fun day.
It’s out dated meaningless nonsense to most people under the age of 50 though.
Like many aspects of culture and history the Sheriff’s Ride has lost its significance in a single generation. A history spanning some 470 years. I can remember as recently as the 1970s when it was a highlight of the cities calendar. Much of what made Lichfield a special place has disappeared.
In truth people are less civically orientated these days. No fault intended as this is just the way things change. Nevertheless it was somthing to have had that feeling of belonging to a wonderful place which required work but had its reward. I suspect future generations might not experience that.
The last figures I can find shows the City Council contributed £12,680 to this ride last year. Let’s be optimistic and believe it can get back to its heyday figure of 200 horses. That’s £63.40 per horse from Council tax payers, or a little over £253 if they only manage the current 50 riders signed up. The riders are being charged £30 each to take part according to the new website.
I’m not at all convinced that this is value for money for city residents. Heritage is important, but when many families are struggling with the cost of living I can’t help feeling there’s better uses of this money. If you can afford to run a horse, asking a family that’s struggling with day to day bills to subsidise your riding just seems a bit wrong to me.
@Phillip….I don’t think people are less civically orientated these days but the focus of peoples attention and areas they care about have changed. People don’t see the value in lots of wealthy horse owners riding through the city centre in the name of a local tradition. The focus has shifted to inclusion in society so events like the Fuse Festival and Pride will become the new traditions. Like or it not but traditions linked to old English Christianity are dead or dying. We will increasingly live in a secular multi culture society.
absolutely no money from city council on this elitist rubbish please