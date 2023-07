Lichfield City’s pre-season continued with a 2-1 win over Coleshill Town.

Ivor Green’s men went in front in the first half when Jack Edwards picked out the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Coleshill levelled in the second period through Alex Tomkinson, but the friendly win was confirmed in the last minute when Cameron Dunn slotted home.

City wrap up their pre-season schedule on Saturday (29th July) when they travel to Coventry Sphinx.