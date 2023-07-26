Members of Lichfield Memory Cafe meeting one of the ponies
Members of Lichfield Memory Cafe meeting one of the ponies

Members of a Lichfield group for people living with dementia have enjoyed a special day out.

The Lichfield Memory Cafe visited the Gartmore Riding School for a Tea With A Pony morning.

Organised in partnership with the Riding for Disabled Association, the event highlighted the value of equine therapy.

A spokesperson said:

“Activities such as grooming, feeding and meeting horses has been shown to improve the mood of people living with dementia.

“As well as being a new experience for many people, the warmth and trust of an animal has a positive effect on our wellbeing.

“Thank you to Gartmore Riding School and the Riding for the Disabled Association for arranging this wonderful event.”

Lichfield Memory Cafe spokesperson

For more details about the group, visit the Lichfield Memory Cafe Facebook page.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments