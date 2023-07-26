Members of a Lichfield group for people living with dementia have enjoyed a special day out.

The Lichfield Memory Cafe visited the Gartmore Riding School for a Tea With A Pony morning.

Organised in partnership with the Riding for Disabled Association, the event highlighted the value of equine therapy.

A spokesperson said:

“Activities such as grooming, feeding and meeting horses has been shown to improve the mood of people living with dementia.

“As well as being a new experience for many people, the warmth and trust of an animal has a positive effect on our wellbeing.

“Thank you to Gartmore Riding School and the Riding for the Disabled Association for arranging this wonderful event.”

Lichfield Memory Cafe spokesperson