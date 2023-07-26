Members of a Lichfield group for people living with dementia have enjoyed a special day out.
The Lichfield Memory Cafe visited the Gartmore Riding School for a Tea With A Pony morning.
Organised in partnership with the Riding for Disabled Association, the event highlighted the value of equine therapy.
A spokesperson said:
“Activities such as grooming, feeding and meeting horses has been shown to improve the mood of people living with dementia.
“As well as being a new experience for many people, the warmth and trust of an animal has a positive effect on our wellbeing.
“Thank you to Gartmore Riding School and the Riding for the Disabled Association for arranging this wonderful event.”Lichfield Memory Cafe spokesperson
For more details about the group, visit the Lichfield Memory Cafe Facebook page.