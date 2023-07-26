A hybrid version of plans to pedestrianise Lichfield city centre could be introduced, a council report has revealed.

Restrictions have been placed on a number of city centre roads as part of an 18-month trial.

The move drew criticism from some quarters though due to the changes also seeing the removal and relocation to nearby car parks of on-street blue badge parking bays.

But a report by Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, cabinet member for high streets and visitor economy, to Lichfield District Council’s overview and scrutiny committee said a rethink was now being considered.

“As a result of feedback received via consultation, the proposal is to introduce a hybrid pedestrianisation. “If introduced, the proposal would see part-time pedestrianisation with access allowed to blue badge holders and permit holders on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at any time. “On Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays there will be pedestrianised as per the current trial. “If this is to be introduced, a new experimental Traffic Restriction Order would be implemented with a new six-month consultation period so that feedback and objections from all users and stakeholders can be recorded and formally considered as part of the revised scheme.” Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, Lichfield District Council

The report said that businesses attending a feedback workshop had given a “favourable” response to the new proposals.

Cllr Silvester-Hall added that any impact on visitor numbers to the city centre are as result of pedestrianisation was being examined too.

“Footfall within the city centre continues to be monitored with statistics taken from counters on Tamworth Street, Dam Street, Market Street and Bird Street. “While the statistics show that the footfall figures in the city are not yet back to pre-Covid levels, it does show that they are recovering in line with pre-Covid levels. “The figures also show that in March 2023 the figure dipped significantly below 2022’s footfall figures, however as this did not continue as a trend in April or May, it is hard to attribute this to any one issue. “The figures are however being kept under review ongoing.” Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, Lichfield District Council

The report will be considered at a meeting of the overview and scrutiny committee on 2nd August.