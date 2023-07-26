Tickets have gone on sale for an afternoon of live music and dancing in Lichfield.

The Reel Hot Ceilidh Peppers will perform at Lichfield Guildhall on 14th October.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:

“If you’re looking for an afternoon of fun, music and dancing then look no further. “This will be an afternoon for the whole family to enjoy. “Hosted by the Reel Hot Ceilidh Peppers, this is a fantastic chance to dance away those cobwebs.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Tickets are £7 and can be booked online.